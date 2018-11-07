Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for non-interest incomes (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

https://report.az/storage/news/d73f7e8d003f341a9a52f34b7c4ff7b1/8a4a0ccd-4a3f-4a1b-8550-2244a8ac112e_292.jpg
Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their non-interest incomes as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their non-interest incomes:
|№
|Banks
|Non-interest incomes (AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|110,730
|2
|IBA
|80,716
|3
|AG Bank
|23,464
|4
|PASHA Bank
|22,352
|5
|Bank Respublika
|18,563
|6
|Silkway Bank
|16,094
|7
|Unibank
|14,194
|8
|Muganbank
|12,884
|9
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|12,544
|10
|Expressbank
|9,314
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author