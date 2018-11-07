 Top
    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for non-interest incomes (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their non-interest incomes as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their non-interest incomes:

    Banks Non-interest incomes (AZN)
    1 Kapital Bank 110,730
    2 IBA 80,716
    3 AG Bank 23,464
    4 PASHA Bank 22,352
    5 Bank Respublika 18,563
    6 Silkway Bank 16,094
    7 Unibank 14,194
    8 Muganbank 12,884
    9 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 12,544
    10 Expressbank 9,314

