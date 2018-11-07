Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for non-interest incomes (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their non-interest incomes as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their non-interest incomes:

№ Banks Non-interest incomes (AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 110,730 2 IBA 80,716 3 AG Bank 23,464 4 PASHA Bank 22,352 5 Bank Respublika 18,563 6 Silkway Bank 16,094 7 Unibank 14,194 8 Muganbank 12,884 9 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 12,544 10 Expressbank 9,314

