Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for non- interest expenditures growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for non-interest expenditures growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for non-interest expenditures growth rate:

№ Banks Non-interest expenditures growth rate 1 NBC Bank 51,8% 2 Bank Respublika 34,1% 3 Xalg Bank 33,7% 4 Gunay Bank 26,3% 5 Capital Bank 26,1%

