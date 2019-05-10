 Top

Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for non- interest expenditures growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for non-interest expenditures growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for non-interest expenditures growth rate:

Banks Non-interest expenditures growth rate
1 NBC Bank 51,8%
2 Bank Respublika 34,1%
3 Xalg Bank 33,7%
4 Gunay Bank 26,3%
5 Capital Bank 26,1%

