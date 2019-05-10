Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for non- interest expenditures growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for non-interest expenditures growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for non-interest expenditures growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|Non-interest expenditures growth rate
|1
|NBC Bank
|51,8%
|2
|Bank Respublika
|34,1%
|3
|Xalg Bank
|33,7%
|4
|Gunay Bank
|26,3%
|5
|Capital Bank
|26,1%
