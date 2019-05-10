Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for net profit growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for net profit growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for net profit growth rate:

№ Banks (Net) profit growth rate 1 Rabitabank 31.9-fold 2 PASHA Bank 5.5-fold 3 Bank Respublika 3.5-fold 4 Yapi Kredi Bank 2.6-fold 5 Capital Bank 2.1-fold

