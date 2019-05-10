Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for net profit growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for net profit growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for net profit growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|(Net) profit growth rate
|1
|Rabitabank
|31.9-fold
|2
|PASHA Bank
|5.5-fold
|3
|Bank Respublika
|3.5-fold
|4
|Yapi Kredi Bank
|2.6-fold
|5
|Capital Bank
|2.1-fold
* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.
