Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for net profit growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for net profit growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for net profit growth rate:

Banks (Net) profit growth rate
1 Rabitabank 31.9-fold
2 PASHA Bank 5.5-fold
3 Bank Respublika 3.5-fold
4 Yapi Kredi Bank 2.6-fold
5 Capital Bank 2.1-fold

