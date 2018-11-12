Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for loan portfolio growth rate (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

https://report.az/storage/news/5d694730d79ea4cd7c7e8dc0e77868b0/361dc9c7-1735-4752-91e9-e10bd02659b3_292.jpg
Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for loan portfolio growth rate as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for loan portfolio growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|Annual growth,%
|1
|Silkway Bank
|49.56
|2
|Rabitabank
|47.21
|3
|NBC Bank
|46.76
|4
|Unibank
|42.06
|5
|Bank BTB
|36.36
|6
|Expressbank
|34.18
|7
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|33.89
|8
|Azer-Turk Bank
|32.83
|9
|Bank Respublika
|31.57
|10
|PASHA Bank
|26.64
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author