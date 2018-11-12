 Top
    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for loan portfolio growth rate (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for loan portfolio growth rate as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for loan portfolio growth rate:

    Banks Annual growth,%
    1 Silkway Bank 49.56
    2 Rabitabank 47.21
    3 NBC Bank 46.76
    4 Unibank 42.06
    5 Bank BTB 36.36
    6 Expressbank 34.18
    7 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 33.89
    8 Azer-Turk Bank 32.83
    9 Bank Respublika 31.57
    10 PASHA Bank 26.64

