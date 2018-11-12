Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for loan portfolio growth rate (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for loan portfolio growth rate as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for loan portfolio growth rate:

№ Banks Annual growth,% 1 Silkway Bank 49.56 2 Rabitabank 47.21 3 NBC Bank 46.76 4 Unibank 42.06 5 Bank BTB 36.36 6 Expressbank 34.18 7 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 33.89 8 Azer-Turk Bank 32.83 9 Bank Respublika 31.57 10 PASHA Bank 26.64

