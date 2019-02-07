 Top

Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for loan portfolio (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for loan portfolio as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for loan portfolio:

Banks Loan portfolio (thousand AZN)
1 Xalg Bank 1,350,302.85
2 PASHA Bank 1,320,893.00
3 Kapital Bank 1,291,384.00
4 Premium 582,931.00
5 Accessbank 542,488.00
6 Unibank 387,653.00
7 Atabank 385,596.36
8 Muganbank 371,638.00
9 Bank Respublika 332,057.00
10 Rabitabank 317,765.00

