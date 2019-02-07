Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for loan portfolio (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for loan portfolio as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for loan portfolio:
|№
|Banks
|Loan portfolio (thousand AZN)
|1
|Xalg Bank
|1,350,302.85
|2
|PASHA Bank
|1,320,893.00
|3
|Kapital Bank
|1,291,384.00
|4
|Premium
|582,931.00
|5
|Accessbank
|542,488.00
|6
|Unibank
|387,653.00
|7
|Atabank
|385,596.36
|8
|Muganbank
|371,638.00
|9
|Bank Respublika
|332,057.00
|10
|Rabitabank
|317,765.00
