Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for loan portfolio (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for loan portfolio as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for loan portfolio:

№ Banks Loan portfolio (thousand AZN) 1 Xalg Bank 1,350,302.85 2 PASHA Bank 1,320,893.00 3 Kapital Bank 1,291,384.00 4 Premium 582,931.00 5 Accessbank 542,488.00 6 Unibank 387,653.00 7 Atabank 385,596.36 8 Muganbank 371,638.00 9 Bank Respublika 332,057.00 10 Rabitabank 317,765.00

