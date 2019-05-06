Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for investments in securities (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for investments in securities as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for investments in securities:
|№
|Banks
|Investments in securities (thousand AZN)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|1,605,403
|2
|IBAR
|1,191,575
|3
|Capital Bank
|820,155
|4
|Xalg Bank
|268,110
|5
|Rabitabank
|70,962
