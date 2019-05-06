 Top

Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for investments in securities (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for investments in securities as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for investments in securities:

Banks Investments in securities (thousand AZN)
1 PASHA Bank 1,605,403
2 IBAR 1,191,575
3 Capital Bank 820,155
4 Xalg Bank 268,110
5 Rabitabank 70,962

