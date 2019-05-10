Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest incomes growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for interest incomes growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for interest incomes growth rate:

№ Banks Interest incomes growth rate 1 Bank Respublika 78.9% 2 Unibank 76.8% 3 Premium Bank 47.1% 4 Amrah Bank 42.7% 5 Gunay Bank 41.9%

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.