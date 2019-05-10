Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest incomes growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for interest incomes growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for interest incomes growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|Interest incomes growth rate
|1
|Bank Respublika
|78.9%
|2
|Unibank
|76.8%
|3
|Premium Bank
|47.1%
|4
|Amrah Bank
|42.7%
|5
|Gunay Bank
|41.9%
Economic DepartmentNews Author