Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest incomes growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for interest incomes growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for interest incomes growth rate:

Banks Interest incomes growth rate
1 Bank Respublika 78.9%
2 Unibank 76.8%
3 Premium Bank 47.1%
4 Amrah Bank 42.7%
5 Gunay Bank 41.9%

