Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest incomes growth rate (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for interest incomes growth rate as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for interest incomes growth rate:

№ Banks Annual growth ,% 1 Rabitabank 38.60 2 Bank Respublika 38.46 3 Bank BTB 37.81 4 AFB Bank 37.54 5 Premium Bank 35.07 6 NakhchivanBank 29.78 7 Gunaybank 28.54 8 NBC Bank 26.47 9 Expressbank 22.57 10 Kapital Bank 22.10

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.