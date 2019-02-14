Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest incomes growth rate (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for interest incomes growth rate as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for interest incomes growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|Annual growth ,%
|1
|Rabitabank
|38.60
|2
|Bank Respublika
|38.46
|3
|Bank BTB
|37.81
|4
|AFB Bank
|37.54
|5
|Premium Bank
|35.07
|6
|NakhchivanBank
|29.78
|7
|Gunaybank
|28.54
|8
|NBC Bank
|26.47
|9
|Expressbank
|22.57
|10
|Kapital Bank
|22.10
* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author