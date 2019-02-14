 Top

Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest incomes growth rate (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for interest incomes growth rate as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for interest incomes growth rate:

Banks Annual growth ,%
1 Rabitabank 38.60
2 Bank Respublika 38.46
3 Bank BTB 37.81
4 AFB Bank 37.54
5 Premium Bank 35.07
6 NakhchivanBank 29.78
7 Gunaybank 28.54
8 NBC Bank 26.47
9 Expressbank 22.57
10 Kapital Bank 22.10

