Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest incomes (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their interest incomes as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their interest incomes:
|№
|Banks
|Interest incomes (min AZN)
|1
|IBA
|308,866
|2
|Kapital Bank
|234,057
|3
|PASHA Bank
|124,263
|4
|Xalg Bank
|82,146
|5
|Accessbank
|65,331
|6
|Nikoil Bank
|50,525
|7
|Unibank
|34,631
|8
|Atabank
|31,274
|9
|Bank of Baku
|31,035
|10
|Muganbank
|30,186
