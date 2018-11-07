 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest incomes (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their interest incomes as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their interest incomes:

    Banks Interest incomes (min AZN)
    1 IBA 308,866
    2 Kapital Bank 234,057
    3 PASHA Bank 124,263
    4 Xalg Bank 82,146
    5 Accessbank 65,331
    6 Nikoil Bank 50,525
    7 Unibank 34,631
    8 Atabank 31,274
    9 Bank of Baku 31,035
    10 Muganbank 30,186

    * To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.

    .

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi