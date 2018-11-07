Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest incomes (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their interest incomes as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their interest incomes:

№ Banks Interest incomes (min AZN) 1 IBA 308,866 2 Kapital Bank 234,057 3 PASHA Bank 124,263 4 Xalg Bank 82,146 5 Accessbank 65,331 6 Nikoil Bank 50,525 7 Unibank 34,631 8 Atabank 31,274 9 Bank of Baku 31,035 10 Muganbank 30,186

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.

.