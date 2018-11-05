Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for cash reserves (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

https://report.az/storage/news/d73f7e8d003f341a9a52f34b7c4ff7b1/8a4a0ccd-4a3f-4a1b-8550-2244a8ac112e_292.jpg
Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their cash reserves as of October 1, 2018. The table below reflects top ten banks for cash reserves:
|No
|Banks
|Cash resources (AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|322,633
|2
|Accessbank
|64,099
|3
|AFB Bank
|51,272
|4
|Xalg Bank
|40,867
|5
|Bank Respublika
|39,255
|6
|Turanbank
|27,518
|7
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|24,605
|8
|Silkway Bank
|21,052
|9
|AG Bank
|18,822
|10
|Muganbank
|18,422
* * To view the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author