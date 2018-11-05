 Top
    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for cash reserves (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their cash reserves as of October 1, 2018. The table below reflects top ten banks for cash reserves:

    No Banks Cash resources (AZN)
    1 Kapital Bank 322,633
    2 Accessbank 64,099
    3 AFB Bank 51,272
    4 Xalg Bank 40,867
    5 Bank Respublika 39,255
    6 Turanbank 27,518
    7 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 24,605
    8 Silkway Bank 21,052
    9 AG Bank 18,822
    10 Muganbank 18,422

