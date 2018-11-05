Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for cash reserves (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their cash reserves as of October 1, 2018. The table below reflects top ten banks for cash reserves:

No Banks Cash resources (AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 322,633 2 Accessbank 64,099 3 AFB Bank 51,272 4 Xalg Bank 40,867 5 Bank Respublika 39,255 6 Turanbank 27,518 7 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 24,605 8 Silkway Bank 21,052 9 AG Bank 18,822 10 Muganbank 18,422

