 Top

Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for cash funds growth rate (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for cash funds growth rate as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for cash funds growth rate:

Banks Annual growth, %
1 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 30.38
2 Nikoil Bank 26.67
3 NBC Bank 19.17
4 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 11.38
5 Amrahbank -0.89
6 Unibank -25.92
7 AG Bank -46.23
8 Muganbank -47.18
9 ASB Bank -49.39
10 Kapital Bank -49.94

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Other news from category

Other News>

Last added

All news


Orphus sistemi