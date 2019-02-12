Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for cash funds growth rate (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for cash funds growth rate as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for cash funds growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|Annual growth, %
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|30.38
|2
|Nikoil Bank
|26.67
|3
|NBC Bank
|19.17
|4
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|11.38
|5
|Amrahbank
|-0.89
|6
|Unibank
|-25.92
|7
|AG Bank
|-46.23
|8
|Muganbank
|-47.18
|9
|ASB Bank
|-49.39
|10
|Kapital Bank
|-49.94
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author