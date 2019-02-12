Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for cash funds growth rate (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for cash funds growth rate as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for cash funds growth rate:

№ Banks Annual growth, % 1 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 30.38 2 Nikoil Bank 26.67 3 NBC Bank 19.17 4 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 11.38 5 Amrahbank -0.89 6 Unibank -25.92 7 AG Bank -46.23 8 Muganbank -47.18 9 ASB Bank -49.39 10 Kapital Bank -49.94

