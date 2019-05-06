Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for cash fund growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for cash fund growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for cash fund growth rate:

№ Banks Cash fund growth rate 1 National Bank of Pakistan 2.3-fold 2 Azerbaijan Industry Bank 2.1-fold 3 Ziraat Bank 92.7% 4 Turan Bank 70.6% 5 Mugan Bank 55.4%

