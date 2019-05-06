Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for cash fund growth rate (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for cash fund growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for cash fund growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|Cash fund growth rate
|1
|National Bank of Pakistan
|2.3-fold
|2
|Azerbaijan Industry Bank
|2.1-fold
|3
|Ziraat Bank
|92.7%
|4
|Turan Bank
|70.6%
|5
|Mugan Bank
|55.4%
* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.
Economic DepartmentNews Author