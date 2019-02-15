Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for average interest incomes on loans (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for average interest incomes on loans as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for average interest incomes on loans:

№ Banks Interest incomes/loan,% 1 Bank Melli Iran-Baku 80.31 2 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 67.73 3 Nikoil Bank 37.40 4 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 27.19 5 Kapital Bank 24.90 6 AFB Bank 22.34 7 IBAR 21.59 8 Bank of Baku 20.62 9 Unibank 17.46 10 Accessbank 16.24

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.