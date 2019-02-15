Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for average interest incomes on loans (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for average interest incomes on loans as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for average interest incomes on loans:
|№
|Banks
|Interest incomes/loan,%
|1
|Bank Melli Iran-Baku
|80.31
|2
|Pakistan National Bank-Baku
|67.73
|3
|Nikoil Bank
|37.40
|4
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|27.19
|5
|Kapital Bank
|24.90
|6
|AFB Bank
|22.34
|7
|IBAR
|21.59
|8
|Bank of Baku
|20.62
|9
|Unibank
|17.46
|10
|Accessbank
|16.24
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author