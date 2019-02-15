 Top

Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for average interest incomes on loans (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for average interest incomes on loans as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for average interest incomes on loans:

Banks Interest incomes/loan,%
1 Bank Melli Iran-Baku 80.31
2 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 67.73
3 Nikoil Bank 37.40
4 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 27.19
5 Kapital Bank 24.90
6 AFB Bank 22.34
7 IBAR 21.59
8 Bank of Baku 20.62
9 Unibank 17.46
10 Accessbank 16.24

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi