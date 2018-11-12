 Top
    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for assets growth rate (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for assets growth rate as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for assets growth rate:

    Banks Annual growth, %
    1 NBC Bank 56.53
    2 Expressbank 55.82
    3 Silkway Bank 51.40
    4 NakhchiBank 43.00
    5 Bank Respublika 37.36
    6 Muganbank 32.22
    7 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 28.41
    8 PASHA Bank 25.31
    9 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 24.07
    10 Bank BTB 21.44

