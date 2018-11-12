Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for assets growth rate (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

https://report.az/storage/news/789d196019d1d1948e7c2a5680ee8ff2/a1557eb2-a03a-45e5-a078-c0ada8285d76_292.jpg
Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for assets growth rate as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for assets growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|Annual growth, %
|1
|NBC Bank
|56.53
|2
|Expressbank
|55.82
|3
|Silkway Bank
|51.40
|4
|NakhchiBank
|43.00
|5
|Bank Respublika
|37.36
|6
|Muganbank
|32.22
|7
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|28.41
|8
|PASHA Bank
|25.31
|9
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|24.07
|10
|Bank BTB
|21.44
