Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for assets growth rate (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for assets growth rate as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for assets growth rate:

№ Banks Annual growth, % 1 NBC Bank 56.53 2 Expressbank 55.82 3 Silkway Bank 51.40 4 NakhchiBank 43.00 5 Bank Respublika 37.36 6 Muganbank 32.22 7 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 28.41 8 PASHA Bank 25.31 9 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 24.07 10 Bank BTB 21.44

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.

.