Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for assets growth rate (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for assets growth rate as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for assets growth rate:

№ Banks Annual growth.% 1 Bank Respublika 40.02 2 NBC Bank 38.83 3 NaxçıvanBank 38.54 4 Premium Bank 34.54 5 PASHA Bank 32.21 6 Expressbank 25.73 7 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 22.10 8 Bank BTB 17.12 9 Kapital Bank 16.70 10 Unibank 15.29

