Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for assets growth rate (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for assets growth rate as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for assets growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|Annual growth.%
|1
|Bank Respublika
|40.02
|2
|NBC Bank
|38.83
|3
|NaxçıvanBank
|38.54
|4
|Premium Bank
|34.54
|5
|PASHA Bank
|32.21
|6
|Expressbank
|25.73
|7
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|22.10
|8
|Bank BTB
|17.12
|9
|Kapital Bank
|16.70
|10
|Unibank
|15.29
* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author