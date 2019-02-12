 Top

Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for assets growth rate (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for assets growth rate as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for assets growth rate:

Banks Annual growth.%
1 Bank Respublika 40.02
2 NBC Bank 38.83
3 NaxçıvanBank 38.54
4 Premium Bank 34.54
5 PASHA Bank 32.21
6 Expressbank 25.73
7 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 22.10
8 Bank BTB 17.12
9 Kapital Bank 16.70
10 Unibank 15.29

