Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for assets (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their assets as of October 1, 2018. The table below reflects top ten banks for assets:

No Banks Assets (AZN) 1 IBA 8,320,262 2 PASHA Bank 4,332,010 3 Kapital Bank 3,457,534 4 Xalg Bank 1,941,013 5 ASB Bank 1,007,197 6 Bank Respublika 976,015 7 Accessbank 836,456 8 Unibank 669,329 9 Rabitabank 656,158 10 Silkway Bank 614,147

