    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for assets (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their assets as of October 1, 2018. The table below reflects top ten banks for assets:

    No Banks Assets (AZN)
    1 IBA 8,320,262
    2 PASHA Bank 4,332,010
    3 Kapital Bank 3,457,534
    4 Xalg Bank 1,941,013
    5 ASB Bank 1,007,197
    6 Bank Respublika 976,015
    7 Accessbank 836,456
    8 Unibank 669,329
    9 Rabitabank 656,158
    10 Silkway Bank 614,147

