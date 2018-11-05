Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for assets (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

https://report.az/storage/news/171d256b08381d9ab560e790f1d601f4/2b1af968-373b-4489-8daf-d6cc23f8751f_292.jpg
Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their assets as of October 1, 2018. The table below reflects top ten banks for assets:
|No
|Banks
|Assets (AZN)
|1
|IBA
|8,320,262
|2
|PASHA Bank
|4,332,010
|3
|Kapital Bank
|3,457,534
|4
|Xalg Bank
|1,941,013
|5
|ASB Bank
|1,007,197
|6
|Bank Respublika
|976,015
|7
|Accessbank
|836,456
|8
|Unibank
|669,329
|9
|Rabitabank
|656,158
|10
|Silkway Bank
|614,147
* To view the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to the information bulletin of the Report information agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author