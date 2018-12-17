 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan-based banks’ net worth drops by more than twice

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-based banks ended January-October 2018 on net profit of AZN 238 million, down 56.7% or 2.3-fold from the previous year, Report informs referring to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

    Interest incomes made up AZN 1,445.2 million, interest expenditures AZN 489.3 million, non-interest incomes AZN 445.2 million, non-interest expenditures AZN 819.4 million. Consequently, the net operating profit stood at AZN 581.8 million.

    Compared to a year earlier, the interest incomes, interest expenditures and non-interest incomes fell respectively by 8.7%, 33.95% and 46.3%, non-interest expenditures grew by 3.8% and net operating profit declined by 33.95%.

    The banks allocated AZN 315.4 million for special reserves to compensate for possible loss on assets and paid AZN 27.9 million as a profit tax. Special reserves to compensate for possible losses on assets rose by 1.9%, profit tax by 11.15%.

    Interestingly enough, the banks stopped obtaining revenues from other sources, on the contrary, they spent AZN 0.5 million on this direction. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi