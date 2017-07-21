Azerbaijan allocates time to large state companies for developing revenues and expenses estimation

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decision "On revenues and expenses estimates of large state companies", dated December 30, 2016.

Report informs, according the amendments, large state companies will be able to submit initial drafts of next year's revenues and expenses estimation statement to the relevant commission by August 1, but not before July 1 each year. The deadline for the commission to approve the projects was changed from November 1 to December 20.

In addition, quarterly performance report of large state-owned companies on approved revenues and expenditure estimates will be submitted to the commission members and Secretariat in paper and electronic carriers not within 30 days after each quarter as currently, but until 15th day of the following month after each quarter.