Azer Turk Bank relaunches campaign offering credit line with grace period up to 65 days

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azer Turk Bank took into account the number of numerous requests and wishes of customers and relaunches campaign offering credit line with grace period of up to 65 days from December 10.

During the campaign, the Bank offers its customers a new product - a credit card for individuals with a grace period of 65 days. At the same time, MasterCard Gold and Visa Gold cards will be provided to customers as a gift. If the used amount from the provided credit line is repaid within 65 days, interest is not charged.

The maximal loan amount is 5,000 AZN. The credit line with a grace period of 65 days is provided to everyone who have official income with the provision of only an identity card. The Bank also pays additional interest in the amount of 3% per annum on debit balance of credit cards. The interest is

transferred to the card account at the end of every month. The campaign will last until December 28 and valid only for Baku. More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.