Azer Turk Bank offers new product - “Avans” deposit

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azer Turk Bank, ensuring the welfare of its customers, launched a new type of deposit named “Avans” from November 12. New “Avans” deposit provides depositors with the opportunity to receive the annual interest immediately on the day of its placement in the Bank.

At the request of the client, the accrued interest on the deposit can be credited to the current account or issued in cash. Note, that no commission is charged for withdrawing funds accrued to the current account.

More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.