Azer Turk Bank offers interest-free credit lines for its salary card holders

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s state Azer Turk Bank, in order to help meet the needs of its customers, offers a new loan product on the most favorable terms.

According to the press service of the Bank, Azer Turk Bank has decided to offer its salary card holders the advance credit line. Cardholders, can get a credit line for up to 500 AZN by paying one-time 8% commission of the borrowed amount.

The credit line is provided for a one-year period and is paid from the funds received on the salary card account without charging the interest.

More information is available at www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks, WhatsApp (055) 777 09 45 or at (012) 945 Call Center.