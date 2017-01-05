Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azer Turk Bank met the first client of new year with a gift.

Report was informed in the bank, the first client of the 2017th year addressed "Baku" branch located at 28 May str. 64/75.

Branch employees met the client with gifts and thanked him for the use of banking services. The special coupon was provided to this client. Having approached with this coupon at any of the offices of servicing the client can get MasterCard Gold free of charge.

In the new year Azer Turk Bank continues its activities putting customer satisfaction and quality into the forefront.

Azer Turk Bank OJSC, which has identified financial support to the real sector of the economy as its main mission, serves its customers through 11 customer offices.