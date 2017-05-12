Azer Turk Bank increases payment card transactions turnover

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ During the first quarter of 2017, clients performed about 185,000 transactions with plastic cards of the Bank. Overall turnover of payment card transactions amounted 31,5 million manats. This is 25% and 30% growth, in comparison with the first quarter of 2016.

Report was informed in the bank's press service.

Azer Turk Bank, a member of international payment systems of MasterCard and VISA, offers a wide range of services for the emission and use of plastic cards. The number of active plastic cards of the Bank has reached 33 thousands, that is 34 percent more compared to the first quarter of 2016.

75 percent of shares of Azer Turk Bank, performing in Azerbaijan since 1995, belong to the state.