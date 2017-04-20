Azer Turk Bank Executive Board meets new deputy chairman

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ New appointment made at Executive Board of Azer Turk Bank OJSC.

Islam Musayev has been appointed deputy chairman of the Executive board.

Report informs citing the press service of Azer Turk Bank, before appointment, I. Musayev held various positions at the International Bank of Azerbaijan, serving there since 2005.

75% of shares of Azer Turk Bank, performing in Azerbaijan since 1995, belong to the Azerbaijani state.