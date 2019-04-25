​Azer-Turk Bank doubles profit

As of April 1, 2019, Azer-Turk Bank’s assets stood at AZN 330.167 million, up 6.3% from previous year.

Bank says AZN 157.349 million of assets was loans given to customers. Loan portfolio extended by 34.4% from the previous year.

Liabilities rose by 8% to AZN 376.309 million, including deposit portfolio fell by 4.4% to AZN 175.768 million, total capital dropped by 1.4% to AZN 53.869 million.

Interest incomes increased by 29.4% to AZN 5.445 million, interest expenditures surged by 5.4% to AZN 1.929 million, non-interest incomes slid 78.5% to AZN 2.422 million, non-interest expenditures slipped 60.4% to AZN 5.432 million, allocations for special reserves on compensation of possible losses on assets made up AZN 115,000. Consequently, the bank ended the first quarter of 2019 on AZN 391,000 in profit, up twofold from previous year.

Azer-Turk Bank was established in 1995. Authorized capital is AZN 50 million.