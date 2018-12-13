Azer-Turk Bank announces New Year campaign on payment cards

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The state-owned Azer Turk Bank, always caring for the convenience and welfare of its customers, continues to conduct campaigns on the occasion of the New Year.

The next campaign provides benefits for plastic cards orders. Thus, from December 10 to December 28, customers will be able to purchase MasterCard Gold, Visa Gold, and MasterCard Platinum, Visa Platinum – cards with special advantages and privileges, by paying only 19% of their value.

For example, if MasterCard Platinum card with a 1 year service period costs 50 AZN according to the tariff, in frames of campaign client can purchase it just for 9.5 AZN.

Type of card Price in frames of campaign Price on tariff MC GOLD 5.70 AZN 30 AZN MC PLATINUM 9.50 AZN 50 AZN VISA GOLD 5.70 AZN 30 AZN VISA PLATINUM 9.50 AZN 50 AZN

For making an order it is enough to approach any service point of the Bank with your ID card or order online at http://azerturkbank.az/online/card/. The order is made in three days. If the order is urgent, taking into account accepted procedures, it can be executed within one day.

MasterCard Platinum and MasterCard Gold cards are provided to the clients as a gift if, the client replenishes the card account with 1,000 AZN or 500 AZN, respectively (or in foreign currency equivalent of this amount).

More information is available at www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks, WhatsApp (055) 777 0945, or at (012) 945 Call Center.