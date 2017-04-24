 Top
    "AXA Mbask" makes staff change

    The insurance company has appointed a chief accountant

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "AXA Mbask” Insurance Company OJSC has changed its chief accountant.

    Report informs, Faig Ogtay Heydarov was appointed to the position.

    The replaced Roman Sergeyevich Bandurin in this post.

    "AXA Mbask” has began to operate as “Mbask” insurance company in 1992, then it has been rebranded due to changing of a major shareholder in 2010. Its authorized capital is AZN 19 733 738. The company is fully owned by the French "AXA" group subsidiary in Spain, AXA Seguros Generales, SA, De Seguros Y Reaseguros.

