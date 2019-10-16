​Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches AZN 590

As of September 1, 2019, the number of wageworkers in the economy rose by 4.6% to 1,611,100, with 899,000 people in state sector, 712,100 in private sector.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that among the hired workers 20.4% worked in education, 18% in trade; repair of transport vehicles, 13.3% in industry, 8.3% in medical and social services provided to population, 7.5% in construction, 6.9% in state management and defense; social security, 4.6% in transport and storehouse, 3.4% in professional, scientific and technical activity, 3.3% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 1.7% in finance and insurance, 12.6% in other economic spheres.

Average monthly salary of wageworkers grew by 8.9% to AZN 589.3.