​Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches AZN 555

As of March 1, 2019, the number of wageworkers in the economy rose by 1.2% to 1,534,300, with 865,300 people in state sector, 669,000 in private sector.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that among the hired workers, 21.8% worked in education, 18.8% in trade; repair of transport vehicles, 13.2% in industry, 8.6% in medical and social services provided to population, 6.8% in construction, 7.1% in state management and defense; social security, 4.6% in transport and storehouse, 3.5% in professional, scientific and technical activity, 3.2% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 1.6% in finance and insurance, 10.8% in other economic spheres.

Average monthly salary of wageworkers grew by 8.6% to AZN 554.9.