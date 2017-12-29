Authorized capital of Azerbaijan Credit Bureau will be 2 mln AZN

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The charter capital of Azerbaijan Credit Bureau LLC, which was established with foundation of eight local banks, will be 2 million AZN.
A source in the financial market told Report.
According to the source, this amount will be equally distributed among founders – International Bnak of Azerbaijan, Bank Respublika, Xalq Bank, Kapital Bank, Paşa Bank, Rabitəbank, Unibank and Ziraat Bank (Azerbaijan) OJSC.
In other word, each bank will own 12.5% or 250,000 share in capital of the bureau.
The decision on establishment of Azerbaijan Credit Bureau was adopted in the meeting of initiative group, December 20.
