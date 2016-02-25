​Audit Chamber of Azerbaijan and Headstart International sign an agreement

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan and Headstart International Consulting OJSC have signed an agreement on cooperation.

Report informs, the agreement has been signed by the chairman of the Chamber Vahid Novruzov and Director of Headstart İnternational Said Ali.

V.Novruzov noted that for Azerbaijan it is important to increase confidence in auditors and audits.

Commenting on the issue of mandatory audits and cases of evasion, head of the Chamber said that the new Civil Code was adopted and approved by the Head of State: "As in the Civil Code of 2011, the new code stored provisions for mandatory audits. The Head of Azerbaijani State gave the Cabinet of Ministers three months to prepare proposals in this regard and submit them to the President."