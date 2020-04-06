Atasigorta ends 2019 at profit

Atasigorta OJSC ended 2019 on AZN 663,000 in profit, while it ended 2018 on AZN 7.077 million in a loss.

In the reporting period, the revenues amounted to AZN 26.381 million (up 46.6% from 2018), expenditures – to AZN 25.698 million (+2.8%), profit tax payments – to AZN 19,000 (-72.5%).

As of January 1, 2020, the assets made up AZN 24.36 million, down 14.3% from a year earlier. The liabilities fell 24.45% to AZN 14.59 million.

Atasigorta has been in operation since 2004. The authorized capital is AZN 14.6 million.