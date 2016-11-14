“Atasigorta” collections drop by 2%

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Atasigorta” insurance’a collections amounted AZN 8 419 453 during January –October of this year. This is 1.74% less than the same period of previous year, Report was told in the company.

Company’s payments also reduced in the reporting period. Thus, the company made AZN 2 804 109 compensation payments in first 10 months of the year, which is 17.62% less in comparison with the same period of previous year.

The company returned AZN 33.31 per AZN 100 insurance premiums to its clients in reporting period. The same correlation in January – October of 2015 was 39.72%.

Notably, “Atasigorta” founded by “AtaHolding” Ltd. operates in the market since 2004. Its authorized stock capital is AZN 12.4 million, which includes 496 thousand shares each with AZN 25 nominal value. “AtaHolding” Ltd. owns 100% of company shares.