AtaBank OJSC launches preferential campaign on issued loans

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ AtaBank OJSC within the framework of the actions devoted to the Novruz holiday has launched a preferential campaign for loans of up to $ 100 000, issued or restructured before December 20, 2015. The campaign does not cover Lombard loans and loans issued on deposits.

Report was informed in the Bank.

The campaign will continue until March 30, 2018. For detailed information, please contact the Bank's branches.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers through 31 branches and divisions in Baku and regions.