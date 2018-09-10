AtaBank OJSC and VISA International started campaign “Bring Visa, Get VISA”

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ AtaBank OJSC and VISA International started new campaign. Within the campaign, customers with active foreign visas will get an opportunity to get free VISA Classic and VISA Gold cards from AtaBank OJSC. To get a free card, simply go to AtaBank's Head Office or any branch office with an ID card and passport and show your valid visa to a bank employee. The type of plastic card to be given depends on the client's traveling country and the duration of the visa.

VISA Classic and Visa Gold cards can be emmited only in Euro or USD.

The campaign is for individuals only, and will continue until the last working day of the year, December 28, 2018.

VISA cards are used in almost 200 countries around the world and have various advantages. With these cards, customers can make domestic and international shopping operations via POS-terminals or online and can carry out various banking operations with AtaBank's AtaNet Internet or Mobile Banking application.

WhatsApp users can contact Bank's number 050 9999136 and get detailed information about VISA card products and campaign.