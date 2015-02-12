Ata Sigorta made 175 thousand manats insurance payments in January

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ata Sigorta OJSC made 175 thousand manats insurance payments in January of this year.

Report informs referring to the company, payments made on the basis of automobile insurance, motor third-party liability insurance and medical insurance.According to the information, Ata Sigorta continues its efforts to simplify and accelerate payments.

Ata Sigorta OJSC of the AtaHolding Group Companies has been operating since 2004 in the insurance market.

With a registered capital amount of 14.6 million manats there are 26 types of insurance - 22 types of voluntary and 4 types of compulsory insurance services.The company also has a license to conduct the business of reinsurance.

There are18 branches, representative offices and sales offices in the service network of Ata Sigorta which is a founder and member of Compulsory Insurance Bureau.