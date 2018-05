Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 1 this year, assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) decreased by 3.56% in comparison with the beginning of the year and amounted to 35 783,3 million USD.

Report was told in press service of SOFAZ.

At the beginning of the year volume of assets amounted to 37 104.1 million dollars

Decrease of assets since the beginning of the year is due to the revaluation of foreign exchange.