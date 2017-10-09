 Top
    ASAN Service now offers cashless payment opportunity

    The service is available at Baku 'ASAN Service' centre No 4 and Baku 'ASAN Kommunal' center No 2
    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "ASAN service" centers subordinated to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (SAPSSI) has created an opportunity to make non-cash payments through payment cards.

    Report informs citing the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

    According to information, in order for implementation of different payment solutions and coordination of the works to be carried out in "ASAN service" centers, in August this year, the organization formed a working group, consisting of representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, SAPSSI, the  banks operating in these centers as well as of the service centers. As a result of the joint action, Baku "ASAN Service" centre No 4 and Baku "ASAN Kommunal" center No 2 provide the service of non-cash payments. Also, non-cash payments can be made at Baku "ASAN Service" centre No 1 through "ASAN payment" terminals.

    In the framework of the measures, other "ASAN service" centers will also provide cashless payment opportunity.

