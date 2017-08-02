Apple revenues in Q2 2017 leads to US budget index growth to historical rate

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The net revenue of the Apple company in the second quarter of 2017, in the third quarter of 2016-2017 fiscal year completed on July 1, has increased by 12% to $ 8,717 billion.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, report of the company reads.

According to Apple Chief Tim Cook, the company’s income in the reporting period has risen by 7% to 45,408 billion USD compared to the previous year. Thus, Dow-Jones updated yesterday the historical record by 0,33% to 21,964 items. Indexes of S&P 500 and NASDAQ reached the rate close to the historical records.

Notably, since the beginning of the year, Dow-Jones index has increased by 11,1%, S&P 500 – 10,6% and NASDAQ – 18,2%.