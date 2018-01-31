Apple intentionally slows older iPhones

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating whether Apple Inc. violated securities laws concerning its disclosures about a software update that slowed older iPhone models, according to people familiar with the matter.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Apple has admitted guilt.

Several weeks ago, Apple said a software update released in early 2017 slowed down the performance of older iPhones models as a way to avoid the phones shutting down at random. When it released the update, the company hadn’t said the software would slow down the devices.

Yesterday Apple said it was cutting the iPhone X’s production target in the current quarter by half due to slower-than-expected sales in the holiday season.

As a result, Apple's capitalization over the past week has dropped by 8% to $ 850 billion.