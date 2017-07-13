Annual inflation in Azerbaijan reaches 13.9%

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/5815792cac4696cdd7d8c6599039c2db/35493a91-eff1-409b-a911-48b60849ec55_292.jpg

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 2017, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 13.9% compared to the correspondingperiod in 2016.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), food products, beverages increased by 18.1%, non-food products - 12.4%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population - 9.4%.

In June 2017, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services decreased by 1.0 %, compared to May, including non-food products and tariffs for paid services rendered to population increased by 0.1%

Notably, in January-May 2017, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 13.8% year-on-year. Foodstuffs went up by 18.2%, non-food products - 12.5%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population - by 9.1%. In May, monthly inflation was 0.2%.

In May 2017, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services increased by 0.2% compared to April, including non-food products - 0.2%, tariffs for paid services rendered to population - 2.1%, prices for food products decreased by 1.3%.