Annual inflation exceeds 13% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March 2017, prices for consumer products up by 1,6% compared with February, and in January-March increased by 13,2% compared with the same period in 2016.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

In March, food products, beverages and tobacco products increased by 3,1% compared with February and in January-March 2017 increased by 17.0% compared to the same period of the previous year. During the reporting month, prices of non-food products increased by 0.6% and also by 12,6% in January-March 2017 compared with same period in 2016. Compared with February, in March prices for paid services rendered to the population up by 0.5% and in the first quarter increased by 8.6% compared to same period in 2016.

Notably, in February 2017, prices for consumer goods and services up by 1.6%. In January-February 2017 the prices of consumer products and services increased by 12,5% compared with the same period in 2016.