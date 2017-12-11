Analytical Group: Important global economic news of this week - TOP 5

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The most important global economic news for global financial markets in December 11-15 week will be announced in the United States, Eurozone, Great Britain, Switzerland and China.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency has defined below top 5 economic news that may influence global financial market this week:

1) On December 13 at 23:00 Baku time the US Federal Reserve System (Fed) will announce results of the next meeting. According to general consensus, the discount rate is expected to increase by 0.25% and reach 1.25-1.50%. After 30 minutes, Fed Chair Janet Yellen will have a statement on discount rate. Also, key indicators such as inflation, volume of retail sales, volume of industrial production will be disclosed during the week;

2) On December 14 at 16:45 Baku time the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its decision on a discount rate. Analysts do not expect change from the ECB. The main focus will be on statements of Mario Draghi on ECB's future plans after the meeting. Also during the week the business activity and economic mood index for the eurozone in November will be announced;

3) On December 14 at 16:00 Baku time, the Bank of England (BoE) will hold its next meeting on monetary policy. Analysts do not expect BoE to change its discount rate at the meeting. Also, during the week, the UK will report on inflation, unemployment and retail sales;

4) On December 14 at 12:30 pm Baku time, the Central Bank of Switzerland will announce its decision on the discount rate. Analysts predict that the rate will remain constant at -0.75%;

5) On December 14 at 06:00 AM, China will announce industrial production index, investments in fixed capital, retail sales, index of real estate prices and lending.