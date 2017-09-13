Analysts: Investment in cryptocurrency dangerous

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ At present it is dangerous to invest in the cryptocurrency.

Report informs, results of the survey conducted by the RIA Novosti analysts gave grounds to say it.

Analysts have pointed that "bubble" has formed in the cryptocurrency market, and that the market will be regulated with strict rules in the future.

"We recommend avoiding investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies. So, interest is increased in them in media. There are speculative conditions in the sector and the case of 'missed opportunity' fear syndrome prevails. We do not think that there are fundamental grounds for such a rapid rise in the price of crypto-currency”, strategic analyst of Swiss Julius Baer bank, Alberto Perucchini said.

A. Perucchini recalled that crypto-currencies are almost unrelated to the real economy and that only 3 of the 500 largest retail chains had accepted the bitco as a means of payment, and last year they were 5 units.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Russian investment company Prime Capital, Roman Lykov said now the capitalization of all crypto-currencies is about $ 150 biln, which in principle for the world financial system is not so much. “It will be possible to talk about a "bubble" when the capitalization of all crypto-currencies will grow to $ 500 bln”, he stated.