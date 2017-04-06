Amrahbank makes staff change

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Amrahbank’s Customer Relations Department has been changed.

Report informs, Lachin Aliyev replaced Rauf Migirov at this position.

Notably, Amrahbank, being the only bank in Azerbaijan with Arab capital, functions since 1993. Its authorized stock capital is 39 844 400 AZN. 53.16% of bank’s shares belong to Yunis Ali oglu Ildirimzade (head of observation council, 85% stakeholder of Amrah Sigorta), 0.33% to Elza Ibrahim gizi Ildirimzade, 0.33% to Amrah Yunis oglu Ildirimzade (15% stakeholder of Amrah Sigorta), 0.33% to Khalid Yunis oglu Ildirimzade, 45.84% to Bahrein International Investment Bank.