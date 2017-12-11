Amrahbank increases its authorized capital over 25%

© Report

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Amrahbank OJSC will increase its authorized capital by 25.1% or 10 million AZN to 49 844,4 thsd AZN in near future.

Report was informed in the bank.

It was noted that 100,000 units of shares with nominal value of 100 AZN each will be issued for capital growth.

They will be purchased by current shareholders of Amrahbank.

Though it is not clear how new shares will be distributed among the bank’s owners and upon the end of the process how shares distribution between shareholders and underwriting of emissions will be carried out.