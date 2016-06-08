Financial sanctions of Ministry of Taxes significantly reduced in 2016

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ In 5 months of year 2016, Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes have launched 2509 field tax audits in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the head of the Tax audit and Management and Operational Tax Control Office of the Ministry of Taxes Togrul Guliyev said in an interview with "Vergilər" ( "Taxes") newspaper.

He noted that if the October 1, 2016, due to the tax inspections have been made 4704 decisions, on June 1, 2016 this number made 2034, which means a reduction by 2.3 times.

According to him, in January-May, 2016 2509 tax audits have been completed, this is less by 2 219 or 46.9% than in the previous period in 2015: "In January-May of last year on the results of inspections of 36 066 taxpayers, 38 190 acts have been applied. in the same period of 2016, 4242 taxpayers were audited, 4743 acts have been compiled. This means a reduction of tax audits by 8.5 times."

T.Guliyev also said that the number of financial sanctions reduced by several times: "In the course of operational control measures in January-May of last year, have been imposed administrative fines and financial sanctions in the amount of 10 million 963.6 thousand AZN, while this year the figure made only 387.3 thousand AZN."