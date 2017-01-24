AMF’s bonds worth 10 mln AZN registered

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) registered bond emission by Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC (AZ2010008681)..

Report was told in the chamber.

According to information, emission envisages approval of basic emission prospect of 10 thousand ordinary interest-bearing, unsecured mortgage bonds at par value AZN 1000.

The securities will be placed by public subscription. Bond yields - 3% per annum, maturity period - 3 600 days.