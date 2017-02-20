 Top
    Close photo mode

    AMF bond emissions reach 50 mln AZN this year

    Financial Markets Supervision Chamber registered new bond emission of the fund

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) registered new bond emission (AZ2012008689) by Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC (AMF).

    Report was informed in the Chamber.

    According to information, emission includes 20 000 interest bearing mortgage bonds at par value 1000 AZN (total 20 mln AZN). Bonds will be placed with mass offer method.

    Securities with 3600-day circulation period bear 3% interest. “Pasha Kapital” investment company is underwriter of the placement.

    Thus, placement total value of AMF emissions this year reached 50 mln AZN.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi