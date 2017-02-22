AMF announces a tender for insurance

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund" OJSC (AMF) has announced a tender for insurance of its office building and the property located there (Lot-1), as well as of motor vehicles (Lot-2).

Report informs citing official media.

According to information, participation fee for each lot is 50 AZN. Applicants have to submit primary documents at the company's office at Rashid Behbudov street, 40, Nasimi district, Baku city until March 10, tender offer until March 29. Telephone: (012) 441 24 23 (internal 111);

Proposals will be considered in the above mentioned address until March 30, at 15:00. Authorized representatives of the bidders can take part in the tender process.